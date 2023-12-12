30K lights bring this Nipomo home to life for the holidays

A Nipomo man is putting his love for Christmas on display for the whole community.

Jim Rallis, also known as “Santa Jim,” and his wife have decorated their home on Louise Lane with nearly 30,000 lights and decorations set to music.

The two start designing their Christmas light display in August and start putting it together it on November 1. Rallis says they spend six to eight hours a day over three and a half weeks getting everything set up and connected. They flip the switch on Thanksgiving Day.

“Every year we kind of change it up,” Rallis explained. “We go to the July Christmas expo, kind of get some new inspiration and come up with some new ideas.”

Rallis says they’ve been decorating for Christmas since he and his wife retired in 2009, starting out with just a few deer and a music box.

When the couple moved to their home on Louise Lane in November of 2015, the Christmas decorations were the first things they unpacked.

“Santa Jim” says he does it to see the smiles on people’s faces.

“It just means a lot of happiness, smiles, making people happy,” he said.

If you’d like to check out the light display for yourself, the Rallis home is located at 1725 Louise Ln. in Nipomo.

