Food, crafts and more: Edwards Barn hosts Fall Market this weekend

Posted at 6:25 PM, Oct 20, 2023
The Edwards Barn Fall Market is happening this weekend in Nipomo.

Visitors can enjoy live music, art, and food from local artists and vendors.

That includes everything from decorative pumpkins to organic coffee to alpaca wool clothing.

"I think people are looking for places to go and shop local — local goods that people make — and we seem to be a good outlet for that. We have plenty of parking here and we're easy off of Willow and Pomeroy roads, so we expect a big attendance," said Angela Thompson, Edwards Barn Manager.

The Edwards Barn has also teamed up with the Animals in Need Fund of Nipomo to help find some cute kittens their forever homes.

The Edwards Barn is located at 1095 Pomeroy Road.

The Fall Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

