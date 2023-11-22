Holiday surprise in the mail: NCSD covers Nipomo residents’ garbage bills

More than 4,000 residents within the Nipomo Community Services District recently experienced a delightful surprise when they opened their mailboxes and found out their December and January garbage bills have been paid by the Nipomo CSD.

Among the recipients was Junior Hines, who checked his mailbox Tuesday and was thrilled to discover this unexpected piece of good news.

"Wow, fantastic!" he said.

Ray Dienzo, Nipomo CSD General Manager, says community members have enjoyed holiday rates on their garbage bills in both 2015 and 2020 — an action made possible through the use of reserves from the solid waste fund, resulting in significant community savings of approximately $320,000.

"We have the option to just let the reserves accumulate, but let's put it to good use and benefit the community," Dienzo says.

Despite facing challenges such as inflation and a 2020 increase in Nipomo water rates, part of a comprehensive five-year plan approved in 2017, many residents expressed gratitude for the holiday rate.

Already, they are contemplating how to spend the $76 windfall.

"Probably a gift for the family or something," Hines said.

While Carla Ritenour, another Nipomo resident, exclaimed, "Maybe it’s time to buy a round of cocktails!"

Some community members initially found themselves puzzled by the CSD's decision to cover garbage bill rates as they pay Waste Connections for trash services.

However, Dienzo clarified that by franchising the South County Sanitary business, they can leverage these services to pay on behalf of the residents.

"It's a good way for us to be able to help, and because now we do have some reserves that we could use to alleviate some of those burdens," Dienzo said.