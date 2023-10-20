‘Nightmare on Thompson’ brings spooky vibes to Nipomo neighborhood

If you're looking to check out a super spooky Halloween display, here's one that's open for free.

The Duncan family of Nipomo spent 12 to 13 hours a day over five weeks building the "Nightmare on Thompson".

"We figure that families have a hard time making it every year and so we want them to come and enjoy, and so our payment is the smiles and the screams and the laughter. That's what we get out of it," said Carrie Duncan. "One of the biggest joys was a family was driving up and down and was looking at it and I told the little boy 'you can come in' and he goes 'how much does it cost?' I said 'it's free' and they got all excited and they came in and they enjoyed it. That was awesome"

The Nightmare on Thompson is located at 1119 North Thompson Avenue.