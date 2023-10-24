Rotary Club of Nipomo funds $10,000 electronic welcome sign for local elementary school

Dana Elementary School has a new piece of equipment thanks to a large donation from the Rotary Club of Nipomo.

The school is one of the last schools in the Lucia Mar Unified School District to have an electronic welcome sign. With this flashy new electronic sign, Dana Elementary is all set to make announcements and support its students.

“$10,000 is the largest donation we've ever made to the community. We kind of went back and forth and decided this is a very worthy cause and here we are,” said Barry Sunahoo, Rotary Club of Nipomo member.

Funds for game-changing donations like this one come from Rotary fundraisers.

Dunahoo says another fundraiser for their organization, which has been around for more than two decades, is coming up on November 5 at the Edwards Barn, where food will be provided as well as a chance to win cash prizes.

