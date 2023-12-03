More toys for families in need: The Friends of Oceano Airport held its annual Toys for Tots event

The Friends of Oceano Airport held its annual Toys for Tots event at Oceano airport.

Organizers describe it as the largest toys-for-tots event in San Luis Obispo County.

"All of the toys that are donated stay in the Five Cities, so we have people that fly in, drive in and walk in,” said Jolie Lucas, the President of Friends of the Oceano Airport.

Community members dropped off toys for kids in need as airplanes and helicopters flew overhead.

“We're a proud chapter of the California Pilots Association, so we want to tell our communities what wonderful neighbors airports are,” added Lucas. “Typically, because of our donations, the kids from Toys for Tots get an extra toy under the tree."

The event has been going on since 2008.