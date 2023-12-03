Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityOceano

Actions

More toys for families in need: The Friends of Oceano Airport held its annual Toys for Tots event

The Friends of Oceano Airport held its annual Toys for Tots event at Oceano airport. All toys stay in the Five Cities area.
KSBY News
The Friends of Oceano Airport held its annual Toys for Tots event at Oceano airport. All toys stay in the Five Cities area.
The Friends of Oceano Airport held its annual Toys for Tots event at Oceano airport. All toys stay in the Five Cities area.
Posted at 8:40 PM, Dec 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-02 23:40:14-05

The Friends of Oceano Airport held its annual Toys for Tots event at Oceano airport.

Organizers describe it as the largest toys-for-tots event in San Luis Obispo County.

"All of the toys that are donated stay in the Five Cities, so we have people that fly in, drive in and walk in,” said Jolie Lucas, the President of Friends of the Oceano Airport.

Community members dropped off toys for kids in need as airplanes and helicopters flew overhead.

“We're a proud chapter of the California Pilots Association, so we want to tell our communities what wonderful neighbors airports are,” added Lucas. “Typically, because of our donations, the kids from Toys for Tots get an extra toy under the tree."

The event has been going on since 2008.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg

More News In Your Community