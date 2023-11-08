Cat dead in travel trailer fire Wednesday morning

A cat is dead after a 20-foot travel trailer caught fire early Wednesday morning in Casmalia.

Santa Barbara County Fire says neighbors on the 5500 block of Ticino St. in Casmalia, a few miles southwest of Orcutt, reported seeing black smoke and hearing a popping sound that was coming from a trailer at the back end of the property. Crews received reports just after 2:45a.m. and knocked the fire down by about 3:10a.m.

One cat died in the fire. No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.