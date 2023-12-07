High-flying science: Orcutt students release weather ballons to collect atmospheric data

Students in geology classes at Orcutt Academy High School sent multiple weather balloons into the sky on Wednesday.

It was part of the school's annual Balloon Fest.

The giant seven-foot diameter atmospheric weather balloons lifted student-designed experiments 300 feet into the air to collect data such as ultra-violet radiation, air pressure, temperature, and wind speed.

"I think it's really fun," said sophomore Ashley Roedke. It was really fun to make and just, like, be able to do art with the science."

Physics students also dropped simulated lunar landers carrying their precious "Egg-O-Nauts" from the weather balloons.

Orcutt Academy's Balloon Fest will continue on Thursday.

