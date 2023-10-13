Watch Now
Man accused of brandishing knife at deputies in Orcutt arrested

A man in the red mustang was reported to police for drinking in his car SBCO Sheriff's say they used non lethal force to arrest the man<br/><br/>A witness says the man brandished a knife and fled the area
Posted at 3:19 PM, Oct 13, 2023
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Friday who they say repeatedly brandished a knife at them.

On Friday, October 13 at approximately 12:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 3500 block of Orcutt Road for a report of a suspected DUI driver who nearly collided with someone before parking in front of the Far Western Liquor store.

When deputies arrived, they reportedly found the suspect in his vehicle with an open container of alcohol.

Sheriff's officials say the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Christian Richard Ward of Santa Maria, brandished a knife at deputies and attempted to run away.

Deputies followed the suspect and eventually used less-lethal force, including a ballistics projectile and taser, to get him to surrender.

Sheriff's officials say Ward received medical attention for superficial injuries and was booked into the Northern Branch Jail.

