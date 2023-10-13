Man accused of brandishing knife at deputies in Orcutt arrested

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Friday who they say repeatedly brandished a knife at them.

On Friday, October 13 at approximately 12:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 3500 block of Orcutt Road for a report of a suspected DUI driver who nearly collided with someone before parking in front of the Far Western Liquor store.

When deputies arrived, they reportedly found the suspect in his vehicle with an open container of alcohol.

Sheriff's officials say the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Christian Richard Ward of Santa Maria, brandished a knife at deputies and attempted to run away.

Deputies followed the suspect and eventually used less-lethal force, including a ballistics projectile and taser, to get him to surrender.

Sheriff's officials say Ward received medical attention for superficial injuries and was booked into the Northern Branch Jail.

