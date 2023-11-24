Headed to the Downtown Lighting Ceremony in Paso Robles? Parking is free tonight only

The Paso Robles Police Department announced Friday that it will not be enforcing paid parking after 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24, for the city's annual Downtown Lighting Ceremony.

Paid parking will resume on Saturday, Nov. 25.

The Downtown Holiday Lighting Ceremony begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Downtown City Park bandstand.

At 6 p.m., Mrs. Claus will turn on the lights illuminating more than a dozen trees throughout the park. The trees are sponsored through Lights of Hope, a fundraiser for the Cancer Support Community.

The event will also include candlelight caroling, coffee and cocoa, music, and even an appearance by The Grinch.

