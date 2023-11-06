Local teen creates Thanksgiving fundraiser to help raise money for the SLO Food Bank

Claire Guyader, a 13-year-old girl in the 8th grade, is hoping to make a difference this holiday season by raising money for the SLO Food Bank for a third year in a row.

The teen is partnering with Talley Farms and Poor Richard's Press in hopes of spreading an act of kindness that may last years.

Guyader started a gardening newsletter called R-N-C’s Gardening Tips and Tricks in the summer of 2020 to raise money for the SLO Food Bank.

“I created a newsletter in the summer of 2020 when I was 9 years old to raise money for the food bank and that has since grown a lot,” said Claire Guyader, creator of R-N-C Yardcare.

Since then, she has raised more than $10,000.

To provide some perspective, that's about 70,000 meals. A number that's expected to jump up over the next several weeks.

“I am doing a Thanksgiving drive this year because obviously Thanksgiving is all about food and being together and like giving thanks for the things that you have and sharing with others, so I try to do a special around this time of year to do a little extra,” Guyader said.

This is the second year Talley Farms and Poor Richard’s Press are partnering with Guyader.

They both play a major role in spreading the word.

Poor Richard's Press donated 7,000 flyers for the fundraiser and Talley Farms will make sure every box they deliver has one of those flyers inside it.

“I hope they open it up, they see someone who really cares about this and who really wants to make a difference, and even if this doesn’t inspire a donation this time, they have the SLO Food Bank on their radar,” Guyader said.

Aside from working on her fundraiser, Guyader also volunteers at the SLO Food Bank warehouse packaging food for members of our community.

Guyader believes it’s important for every person to have a nutritious meal on a day-to-day basis.

“It’s not always a given that you have something to eat for a lot of people and having a nutritious healthy meal to start and end your day,” said Guyader. “It’s a big morale booster and it's like overall important for not just physical health but mental health of a person.’

For more information on how you can donate to the SLO Food Bank, click here.