30,000 households in Santa Barbara County now have access to clean energy

The City of Goleta took a big step toward a more sustainable future for Santa Barbara County with the opening of the new Gridstor power facility.

Capable of powering 30,000 households for several hours, the 25,000-square-foot 60-megawatt facility is the largest in the county.

"This project is good for the environment, will combat climate change, and improves local energy reliability," said Peter Imhof, Planning and Environmental Review Director for Goleta.

Reliability is essential for Santa Barbara County which is prone to disasters like wildfires, mudslides, and earthquakes, which can all threaten the power supply.

“It stores that clean energy during periods where it's not really needed and then uses it during periods that we really do need it,“ said Bill Walsh of SoCal Edison.