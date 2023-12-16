Watch Now
5th annual sleeping bag drive brings warmth to the homeless community in Santa Barbara

Posted at 4:44 PM, Dec 15, 2023
There are over 1,850 people experiencing homelessness in Santa Barbara County. To help these individuals and families stay warm this winter, the Santa Barbara County Public Defender’s Office hosted a sleeping bag and warm clothing drive in Santa Barbara.

Tracy Hobson, a formerly homeless woman in Santa Barbara, volunteers with the County Public Defender's Office each year and stresses the importance of the event.

"It’s hard for people who haven’t experienced homelessness to know what it's like. It’s the scariest thing that’s ever happened to me," Hobson said.

On Friday, volunteers like Hobson helped distribute sleeping bags, hats, gloves, jackets, clothing, socks, shoes, hygiene products, thermal underwear, scarves, snacks, and backpacks to nearly 200 people, along with motivational words for those struggling.

"Anything that you can find that’s right with your life, focus on that, and the list will grow," Hobson said.

