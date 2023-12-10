Bat rescue: Firefighters saved a bat stuck at a grocery store ceiling in Goleta

You've heard of firefighters saving cats from trees but how about saving bats from getting stuck in ceilings? Yes, you heard that correctly.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a "bat rescue" in Goleta around 7 am on Saturday.

A social media post said that Santa Barbara County firefighters were called to an Albertsons on Calle Real in Goleta where a bat got its claw stuck in the ceiling.

The post said the small animal was stuck for more than 24 hours.

Firefighters saved the bat-- that was not hurt-- and let it outside to fly away.