Bat rescue: Firefighters saved a bat stuck at a grocery store ceiling in Goleta

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Posted at 8:56 PM, Dec 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-09 23:56:33-05

You've heard of firefighters saving cats from trees but how about saving bats from getting stuck in ceilings? Yes, you heard that correctly.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a "bat rescue" in Goleta around 7 am on Saturday.

A social media post said that Santa Barbara County firefighters were called to an Albertsons on Calle Real in Goleta where a bat got its claw stuck in the ceiling.

The post said the small animal was stuck for more than 24 hours.

Firefighters saved the bat-- that was not hurt-- and let it outside to fly away.

