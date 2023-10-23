City of Santa Barbara closes Loma Alta Drive in preparation for possible winter storm impacts

The City of Santa Barbara's Streets Operations and Infrastructure Management division is closing Loma Alta Drive to automobile traffic in preparation for possible winter storm impacts.

Loma Alta Drive will be closed between Coronel Street and West Canon Perdido Street from October 23, 2023, to May 2024.

According to a media release from the City of Santa Barbara, residents are encouraged to sign up for ReadySBC Alerts, which allow public safety officials to alert the community of emergencies and necessary protective measures. Visit ReadySBC.org for more information on public safety alerts.

