Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunitySanta Barbara South Coast

Actions

Experience the feeling of a 7.0 earthquake at event in Santa Barbara this week

earthquake ca.JPG
KSBY
earthquake ca.JPG
Posted at 11:59 AM, Oct 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-15 14:59:01-04

A simulator that can replicate a 7.0 magnitude earthquake is on tour across the state of California and will be making a stop in Santa Barbara this week.

The tour is part of the Great California ShakeOut, a campaign to encourage earthquake preparedness.

The tour will stop in Santa Barbara on Monday, Oct. 16. The simulator will be located in front of the Old Mission at 2201 Laguna Street from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public. First responders will also be on hand to provide information on how to prepare for an earthquake.

Thursday, Oct. 19 is Great California ShakeOut Day, a statewide earthquake drill taking place at 10:19 a.m. Anyone can participate by practicing techniques like drop, cover, and hold on.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg