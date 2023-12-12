Gaviota wildlife crossing project receives $8M in federal funding

There are approximately 200 human fatalities from wildlife-related vehicle collisions each year in the U.S.

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) recently received $8 million for the Gaviota Pass Wildlife Connectivity and Vehicle Collision Reduction Project as part of the $350 million nationwide Wildlife Crossings Pilot Program.

Creating a wildlife pass in the Gaviota area will help decrease wildlife-vehicle collisions by up to 85-90%, according to Caltrans.

Construction of the $10 million Gaviota Wildlife Pass will likely begin in 2026 and is expected to wrap up in December of 2028.

The pass will be located in a rural area adjacent to State Parks land, so traffic along Highway 101 should not be directly impacted. But having a wildlife pass in this specific area will make a huge difference for animals migrating through the region.

"It allows animals to access the habitat they need. A mountain lion or a bobcat can cross hundreds of miles for breeding and shelter. Crossing these freeways is incredibly dangerous for them and us as well," said Ariana Katovich, Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network.

It’s estimated that around 200-300 mammals of all sizes are killed on Highway 101 in Gaviota every year, according to the Coastal Ranches Conservancy, making this a hot spot for animal strikes according to research by the UC Davis Road Ecology Center.

If you do encounter an injured animal, call the California Highway Patrol or the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network at (805) 681-1080.