'Give the gift of warmth': Santa Barbara Co. Public Defender's Office kicks off sleeping bag drive

The Santa Barbara County Public Defender's Office is collecting donations of sleeping bags and other items to be distributed to the homeless.

According to the county, more than 1,850 people are currently experiencing homelessness in Santa Barbara County.

In addition to sleeping bags, donations of hats, gloves, jackets, clothing, socks, shoes, hygiene products, thermal underwear, scarves, and backpacks will be accepted. Items may be new or lightly used.

Donations can be dropped off at the following locations between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday:



1100 Anacapa St., Santa Barbara

312-P East Cook St., Building A, Santa Maria

Financial donations to purchase new sleeping bags and undergarments can also be made by clicking here.

The last day to donate is December 13.

Donations will be distributed outside the Santa Barbara Courthouse and the Santa Maria Public Defender's Office on Friday, Dec. 15 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. or until supplies last.