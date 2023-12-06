Leadbetter Beach Park renovations nearly complete

Leadbetter Beach Park in Santa Barbara has been around since 1965 and hasn't undergone a major renovation until now.

Before renovations began, city officials say the park had uneven ground that was not safe for visitors and the grass was dying because of poor soil nutrients and water retention.

"It was important to choose the right type of grass, and the grass we chose has roots up to 20 inches deep so that, even if we are not watering, the roots get water from deep under the soil," explained Simón Herrera, City of Santa Barbara Parks Manager.

Deeper roots mean less watering, reducing water consumption from once a day to a few times a week.

The American Rescue Plan Act is funding the $152,000 project which began on October 23 and is expected to be fully complete and open to the public on January 16, 2024.