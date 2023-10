A pedestrian reportedly suffered serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Santa Barbara on Friday night.

It happened at about 9 p.m. in the 1st North block of La Cumbre Road.

Police say it appears that the pedestrian was walking in the roadway when they were hit.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital.

Police say the driver has been cooperative with the investigation and DUI does not appear to be a factor in the collision.