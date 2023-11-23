Pop-up Neighborhood Navigation Centers aim to break cycle of homelessness

There are 1,887 people experiencing homelessness in Santa Barbara County, with around 59% residing in South County, according to the 2023 Point in Time Count.

In an effort to connect unhoused individuals with services, the Neighborhood Navigation Center has opened a fourth location in Goleta.

The newly opened Neighborhood Navigation Center is designed as a one-stop shop geared toward breaking the cycle of homelessness, offering everything from meals to healthcare, mental health services, and targeted support for housing.

"It's a hard path to housing. We acknowledge that, and so we're here to help you. We've seen hundreds of people over the course of the years being able to get off the streets and into housing through these relationships formed," said Landon Rank from The Santa Barbara Alliance for Community Transformation.

Breaking the cycle of homelessness is a commitment that the City of Goleta is prioritizing.

"Even though we're a very small city, we've made a commitment to ending homelessness. The term that's used is 'functional zero.' What that means is that people's homelessness experience will be rare, brief, and one-time," said Chuck Flacks, City of Goleta representative.

The new Goleta location is at Christ Lutheran Church at 6595 Covington Way. It’s open Mondays between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

