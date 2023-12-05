Pop-up provides free cell phones and wireless services for the homeless, low-income

Having access to a cell phone and wireless service is a crucial part of keeping people safe, housed, and connected to services and family, advocates say.

Safety is a top concern for Sandra Labrim, a talented musician and homeless woman in Santa Barbara.

"It's very dangerous at night out here. I’d be frightened to death without a cell phone, especially when you don’t have a home and you sleeping out on the grass or the beach, and here comes some guy maybe to attack you," Labrim said.

People like Labrim are eligible for free or low-cost cell phones, tablets, and cellular service plans that provide safety and so much more.

“They can stay connected to the family, friends, get a job, that way they can stay connected to their housing,“ said Claudia Christina, cell phone distributor.

This service is provided through the state's California LifeLine Program. To qualify, you will need an ID, a medical card, a food stamp card, or be a Social Security recipient. You can also sign up if you are a veteran.

Signing up takes about 10 minutes and you leave with a phone and service for a year. The LifeLine program has been around since 1985 and has served around 10,595 people in Santa Barbara, according to a 2021-2022 California public utilities report.

Pop-up service centers can be found near the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission four days a week.

