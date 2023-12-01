Renovations underway at Santa Barbara Airport to improve travel experience

Upgrades are underway at the Santa Barbara Airport rental car pick-up and return lot.

"The new parking lot will be bigger, better, more lit, and safer for our customers," said Angi Daus, Santa Barbara Airport Marketing Supervisor.

During the construction, travelers can access the temporary parking lot just a five-minute walk from the terminal.

In addition to the parking lot upgrades, the inside of the terminal will begin a remodel in 2026. Upgrades will include more ADA options, a family and nursing room, more bathrooms, another elevator, and an upgraded TSA checkpoint area.

Passengers should plan for delays during these upgrades and plan to allow extra time when arriving at the airport.

"Arrive early, come prepared to the airport, sometimes that means even two hours early on a busy travel day, especially with the holidays coming up. So arriving early and being prepared," Daus said.

