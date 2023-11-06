Santa Barbara Zoo announces birth of Masai giraffe calf

The Santa Barbara Zoo has a new Masai giraffe calf.

The female calf was born on Thursday, November 2.

At her first medical exam, the calf weighed 152 pounds and was 6’1” tall.

Zoo staff say the calf’s mom, Adia, and her new little one are bonding behind the scenes in the giraffe barn.

This is Adia’s third calf and the last offspring sired by the giraffe known as Michael, who died earlier this year. Michael was euthanized in February due to health issues related to his age, particularly arthritis.

Masai giraffes are endangered, and according to zoo officials, Michael was the most genetically important male Masai giraffe in North America because his only relatives were his offspring. He sired 12 calves during his time at the Santa Barbara Zoo.



Adia and her new calf will remain behind the scenes until the zoo’s animal care team determines they are ready to meet the rest of the herd.

The new calf does not have a name yet. The zoo says the public will be invited to take part in a voting contest coming up soon. More information will be posted on the zoo’s Facebook, Instagram, and X accounts.

The Santa Barbara Zoo is open daily. For hours and ticket information, visit the zoo’s website.

