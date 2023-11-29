Santa Barbara's Loma Alta Drive closed in preparation for winter storms

The closure of Loma Alta Drive between the intersections of Canon Perdido and Coronel Steet in Santa Barbara began in late October and will remain in place until May 2024.

The city’s closure of the area occurs during the winter storm season and was prompted after a fire in 2021 burned the hill's vegetation making the soil unstable and likely to fall onto the road causing hazards.

While this area of the road has been closed during these months for the last two years, city officials say it’s the only road they close for an extended period of time as a precautionary measure.

Santa Barbara Community College student Nate Jugan enjoys the closure because he likes the quieter walk to school.

“I walk to school and it's great to have this road closure because the bikes don’t have to go on the sidewalk and can go on the road without any cars getting in the way,” Jugan said.

Neighborhood resident Kelly Panado isn’t thrilled with the approximately half-mile closure but understands why it’s in place.

“It's inconvenient for people who live here. But if it's for safety and it will help prevent mudslides into the lower community, then I think it's worth it,” Panado said.

