State Street shoppers snag Black Friday deals in Santa Barbara

Last year, Black Friday broke spending records with $9.12 billion in sales.

After a record-breaking 2022, shoppers and stores in Santa Barbara were ready for the holiday rush this year.

Shoppers strolled State Street looking for deals on small gifts, clothing, make-up, and other items.



“I got this Glossier lip gloss, I’ve been waiting forever to get that,” said Aryah Hall, shopper.

The National Retail Federation expects shoppers to spend 3% to 4% more this holiday season compared to last year.

On Friday, store employees said the crowds were consistent but not overwhelming.

