Suicide suspected in death of Santa Barbara Co. Jail inmate

The death of a Santa Barbara County Jail inmate is under investigation.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office says Paul Howard Gillett, 64, of Santa Barbara was found unresponsive in his cell at the Main Jail in Santa Barbara at around 6:20 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21.

Live-saving measures, including CPR and the administering of Narcan, were performed but Gillett was not able to be revived, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says a piece of linen “fashioned as a ligature” was found around Gillett’s neck, leading authorities to believe he died by suicide; however, a “thorough investigation” is reportedly being conducted.

Gillett was booked into jail on Sept. 29 of this year by the Santa Barbara Police Department on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and battery, according to the sheriff’s office, which states he was also being held on $45,000 bail for DUI and violating his probation.