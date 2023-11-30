Every year, thousands of Monarch butterflies gather at Ellwood Mesa in Goleta. The butterflies arrive in early October and will peak in December and January.

The Ellwood Mesa habitat is the largest wintering site in Southern California. Biologist Charis van der Heide says it's the location's unique geography that keeps the butterflies coming back.

“The trees here create a cathedral-like opening. That opening allows dappled light to come through and you also have wind protection from the outside,” Van der Heide said.

If you are planning a visit, the grove is open from sunrise to sunset with free parking available at the Ellwood Mesa Open Space and Sperling Preserve parking lot at 7729 Hollister Ave., across the street from Ellwood School.

And remember to bring your binoculars to get an unforgettable up-close view!