Travel tips from the Santa Barbara Airport for a smooth holiday experience

If you are traveling this holiday season, you're not alone. A projected 4.7 million people will be catching a flight to their destination this Thanksgiving, according to AAA.
In anticipation of the holiday rush, travelers and officials at the Santa Barbara Airport share some tips to make your trip a little less stressful.
Michael Ring from Santa Barbara was traveling Monday morning and said airports are already getting crowded. Ring's suggestion to fellow travelers is to sign up for TSA PreCheck to help with long lines at security.
Additional travel tips from the Santa Barbara Airport include:
- Arrive 2 hours early, especially during peak travel times and days (early morning hours, Thurs–Sun, and holidays).
- SBA has three parking lots for travelers. During peak travel days, there is often limited parking available in the Short or Long Term Parking Lot. The Economy Parking Lot (140 Frederick Lopez Road) is open 24/7 with a shuttle service. Even better: catch a ride from a friend, grab a taxi, or utilize a rideshare service!
- Be advised that Highway 101 and 217 may be impacted by ongoing Caltrans construction. Please allow extra time to account for potential detours and delays when planning your arrival at the Airport.
- Keep an eye on the weather forecast. Inclement weather systems can potentially impact flight operations.
- Check with your airline directly for updates on your flight status.
- Please only bring two carry-on items per person to help ensure the TSA security checkpoint runs smoothly. Visit tsa.gov for more information on what you can and cannot bring.
- Remember you cannot park at the curb for any duration of time or leave your vehicle unattended. Two nearby cell phone lots are available for those waiting to pick up their loved ones.