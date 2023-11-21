Travel tips from the Santa Barbara Airport for a smooth holiday experience

If you are traveling this holiday season, you're not alone. A projected 4.7 million people will be catching a flight to their destination this Thanksgiving, according to AAA.

In anticipation of the holiday rush, travelers and officials at the Santa Barbara Airport share some tips to make your trip a little less stressful.

Michael Ring from Santa Barbara was traveling Monday morning and said airports are already getting crowded. Ring's suggestion to fellow travelers is to sign up for TSA PreCheck to help with long lines at security.

Additional travel tips from the Santa Barbara Airport include:

