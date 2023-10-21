Santa Margarita Lake rebounds after a wet winter

The early months of 2023 brought Santa Margarita Lake’s water levels above maximum capacity, reaching as high as 117.1% in January, according to the County of San Luis Obispo Public Works Department.

Months later, Santa Margarita Lake’s waters and fish population remain high.

Al Price, who has been fishing at Santa Margarita Lake since 1962, believes the floodwaters benefited the region.

“I’ve been here through every flood season we’ve had since the ’60s, so to see the water level up to where it is now has been phenomenal,” Price said.

He added that it’s made the fishing more enjoyable.

“Shore fishing this spring was really good,” Price said. “I hope it rains similar this next winter without any flood damage.”

Price did note, however, that the marina he frequents wasn’t able to open on time this year due to the severe winter floods.

Santa Margarita Lake Marina Manager Eric Minks said the marina is prone to flooding, but that last winter rains were more than expected.

“Usually we get like six inches to like a foot in here if it’s a really rainy season, but this was one like no other. We had up to the roof line almost,” Minks said.

The water nearly reached the ceiling, forcing Minks and his team to reconstruct the shop.

“We had to gut the whole thing — pull the insulation out, wiring, wooden walls, anything in here. We had to rebuild the whole store,” he said.

The whole process set the store back four months, resulting in a loss of business.

Fortunately, Minks said the lake’s rising water levels have helped counteract that.

“With the lake being full, it did help. Now it’s better for fishing. It’s great fishing and boat rentals and stuff like that. We’re getting so much more business,” Minks said. “As much as it was a bad thing, it was a good thing.”

