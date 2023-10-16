1 injured in shooting during Halloween party in Santa Maria

The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday.

Police say it happened at about 12:50 a.m. on October 14 at a home in the 1300 block of Yale Place.

One person was taken to the hospital with what police described as serious injuries.

According to police, there was a large Halloween party taking place at the time of the shooting in the residence, and investigators believe there are multiple witnesses who still need to be interviewed.

Police are asking anyone who was at the party or who has information related to this investigation to contact Detective Juan Rubio at (805) 928-3781, extension 1682 or the Communications Center at (805) 928-3781, extension 2277.