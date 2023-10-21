1 killed, others injured in shooting at Halloween party in Santa Maria

One person was killed and several others injured in a shooting at a Halloween party in Santa Maria early Saturday morning.

Santa Maria police say officers responded to reports of the shooting on the 1000 block of N. School Street just after 12:30 a.m. and found multiple people injured. Many were reportedly hospitalized for their injuries and are expected to recover. A 20-year-old man was killed.

Police say it’s believed a party was taking place in a backyard and that a physical altercation occurred prior to the shooting.

Limited information is being released at this time due to the ongoing investigation and many witnesses who still need to be identified and interviewed, according to police.

The department’s detective bureau has taken over as lead on the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brian Santiago at (805) 928-3781, ext. 1362. People can also call the communication center at (805) 928-3781, ext. 2277.

