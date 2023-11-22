Allan Hancock College shows the giving spirit by providing free turkey meals to students

Allan Hancock College is giving back to students with free turkeys this Thanksgiving.

The college hosted its annual turkey giveaway at the Santa Maria campus on Tuesday.

This is the 15th year the college's "care" program collected donations, and gave turkeys and other Thanksgiving meal staples to students who are single parents.

"This is amazing. Anything that helps the community out is amazing in my eyes," said Santa Maria resident, Claudia Morales. "I'm just kind of privileged and lucky to be a part of it. It's pretty cool, very happy and blessed."

A total of 51 students received turkey meals at the giveaway.