Arrest made following Halloween party shooting in Santa Maria

An arrest has been made following a shooting at a Halloween party last weekend that injured at least three people.

Santa Maria police say Oscar Erik Jimenez Ruiz was taken into custody early Friday morning on the 100 block of W. Park Street after a search and arrest warrant was obtained in connection with the shooting.

Officers responded around 12:49 a.m. Saturday to the 1300 block of Yale Place and found a man inured and later learned two other people sought treated at a later time for injuries described “less serious” but that were reportedly related to the Halloween party shooting.

Ruiz, 27 of Santa Maria, was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. Bail was set at $5 million.

Police say there are still more witnesses who need to be interviewed in connection with the investigation and ask anyone who attended the shooting or has information on it to contact Detective Juan Rubio at (805) 928-3781, ext. 1682. Calls can also be made to the communications center at (805) 928-3781, extension 2277.

