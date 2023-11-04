Affordable housing coming soon to Santa Maria as planning commission approves Blosser Ranch development

Around this time last year, KSBY told you about plans to construct more than 1,00 rental housing units on land south of Stowell Road, between Blosser Road and Depot Street in Santa Maria.

The last phase of Blosser Ranch – which entails the development of single and mixed-family homes, apartments, and accessory dwelling units will be moving forward after receiving the green light by the Santa Maria Planning Commission this week.

Community development director, Chuen Wu, says the project will help address calls for more affordable housing options in the city.

“We have seen housing costs rise in the last several years. But one way to mitigate that is by adding housing supply,” said Wu.

Though the project is still several years out from completion, some people in the community like Alice Torres, said they are hesitant about the large-scale development, as population density on the Central Coast continues to grow.

“They need to put these in places where there is actually room for houses,” said Torres, of Nipomo.

Others like Sandy Avery say the influx of housing in Santa Maria is long past due.

“Working people need a bed, a place to shower, and a place to cook their food,” added Avery, who lives in Orcutt.

In support of the Blosser Ranch project, during Wednesday’s Planning Commission meeting, vice president of strategy operations for Marian Regional Medical Center, Ken Dalebout, provided input on how the development would help them recruit, and retain their health care staff.

“For those that do work for us here, many of them choose to commute from far distances in order to have the housing that they want. That long commute just isn’t sustainable,” Dalebout said.

City officials say Blosser Ranch will also be home to new trails, parks and a gym.

Meanwhile, just across from the development site, Chuen Wu adds that construction on the Centennial Gardens, a 100+ unit affordable housing project should be wrapped up by next summer.

“We realize that we do need to add housing supply for the medical professionals, the teachers, the firefighters; and there is an acute recognition of that,” Wu told KSBY.

Now that all phases of the Blosser Ranch project have passed through the Planning Commission, Wu says the applicant, Canfield Development is welcome to submit documents and permits for construction.

We tried reaching out to Canfield for comment, but they were unavailable for an interview.

If all building permits are approved, Chuen Wu says construction on Blosser Ranch could begin by the end of next year.