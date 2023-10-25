Calling all veterans! Free services available at “Stand Down”

Local veterans have the opportunity to get free resources including hygiene products, medical and dental services, haircuts, and even pet care this weekend at Santa Barbara County’s 11th Annual Stand Down event.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Santa Maria Fairpark, veterans from the area can show up, regardless of need, and receive care from about 500 volunteers ranging from new clothes, shoes, sleeping bags, showers, grief counseling, possible legal help, along with help finding a job.

Last year, Stand Down helped nearly 400 veterans. This year, they’re hoping for closer to 500.

“When you walk around the event, you see a couple of guys just sharing stories, talking about the good old days, listening to some great music, eating some barbecue. If you do need your license or you have some legal trouble or you want to find out, ‘Am I missing out on something from the Veteran's Administration that maybe I could receive?’ Or you're having trouble with housing? Come see us. Just ask for help. We're happy to provide it,” said Steve Lavagnino, Santa Barbara County 5th District Supervisor. “I can guarantee you that if you need something and you're a veteran, that's the place to be because we aren't leaving there until we take care of your problem.”

For veterans living in San Luis Obispo County who would like to attend, a free shuttle provided by Ride-On Transportation will be leaving from the SLO Vets Hall at 8:15 a.m. and returning around 2:00 p.m.