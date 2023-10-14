"Career Carnival": Allan Hancock College teaches local junior high school students about career pathways

Allan Hancock College hosted a Career Carnival event at its Santa Maria campus on Friday.

More than 2,100 local junior high school students got the chance to learn more about Hancock’s Career Technical Education (CTE) programs.

Students got first-hand experience with the different pathways through demonstrations of the CTE programs. They got to meet industry professionals who also participated in hands-on activities.

“The way jobs and occupations are now, we need to continue to develop a relationship with our K-12 partners,” said Dr. Earl Murray, Interim Project Director for the AHC Career Center. “This event not only provides students with the chance to explore potential career paths but also encourages them to consider higher education opportunities as early as the eighth grade.”

Hancock’s Career Center organized the event.

To learn more about the resources and services offered by the Career Center, visit www.hancockcollege.edu/careers