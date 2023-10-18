Empty Bowls returns with a dash of soup and a lot of love

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County hosted its annual Santa Maria Empty Bowls event at the Santa Maria Fairpark Wednesday.

The event aims to nourish the community with a handmade bowl and homemade soup made by local chefs.

Attendees are able to not only choose their bowl but also take it home.

Meals were served at 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and at least one of the slots sold out.

"This event continues to be successful year after year because of the support received from the restaurants that come and donate soup to the volunteers, to the committee members. It is one of our favorite and best fundraisers of the year, and we're just so grateful to see this kind of support year after year," said Leana Orsua, a communications specialist with the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

This year was the first year that the foodbank offered a to-go option.

Both in-person and to-go option tickets were $25.