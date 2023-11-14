For 3rd year, CaliDental donates hundreds of turkeys to Foodbank of Santa Barbara Co.

CaliDental donated 200 turkeys to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County for its annual Turkey Drive.

The Foodbank is aiming to collect 4,000 fresh or frozen turkeys, chickens, or hams.

This is the third year CaliDental has donated turkeys to the Foodbank.

"We always like to help out people, especially in tough times like this," said Jairo Jacobo of CaliDental. "We always want our community to have a nice, happy dinner with their families and their loved ones."

CaliDental is also making donations to Kern and Los Angeles counties.

If you'd like to donate to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, turkeys can be dropped off at 490 W. Foster Rd. in Santa Maria or 4554 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara.

A drive-through turkey drop-off event hosted by American General Media radio stations will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Idler's Home located at 2406 S. Broadway in Santa Maria.

The Turkey Drive concludes on November 22.

Click here for more information on how to donate to the Foodbank.

