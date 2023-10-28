Watch Now
Frightmare Forest haunted maze now open in Santa Maria

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Frightmare Forest is put on by the Allan Hancock College Men's Basketball Team.
Posted at 7:13 PM, Oct 27, 2023
Allan Hancock College's "Frightmare Forest" haunted maze is now open.

Visitors can navigate through the three-acre haunted maze that's filled with tricks and spooky surprises.

The college's men's basketball team, staff and other student-athletes all came together to set up the event, which also serves as a fundraiser for the men's basketball program.

"It gives us a little bit of momentum heading into the season because we open up our season next Saturday, so kinda just have fun scaring some people, raise a little money but also let them know our season is right around the corner," said Tyson Aye, Allan Hancock College Men's Basketball Coach.

Frightmare Forest will be open from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Allan Hancock's baseball and softball complex in Santa Maria on Friday and Saturday nights and on Halloween night, October 31.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased on-site or online at ahcbulldogs.com/ticketing.

