Frightmare Forest haunted maze now open in Santa Maria

Allan Hancock College's "Frightmare Forest" haunted maze is now open.

Visitors can navigate through the three-acre haunted maze that's filled with tricks and spooky surprises.

The college's men's basketball team, staff and other student-athletes all came together to set up the event, which also serves as a fundraiser for the men's basketball program.

"It gives us a little bit of momentum heading into the season because we open up our season next Saturday, so kinda just have fun scaring some people, raise a little money but also let them know our season is right around the corner," said Tyson Aye, Allan Hancock College Men's Basketball Coach.

Frightmare Forest will be open from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Allan Hancock's baseball and softball complex in Santa Maria on Friday and Saturday nights and on Halloween night, October 31.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased on-site or online at ahcbulldogs.com/ticketing.