Hancock College gives students a 'Taste of Home' for Thanksgiving

Allan Hancock College students were able to share in the joy of good company to celebrate the holiday and enjoy a Thanksgiving feast among friends Wednesday afternoon.

Students were invited to the Taste of Home Thanksgiving meal at the Santa Maria campus.

"It is an opportunity for those who are not at home right now or have come from out of state. It's like a lot of our sports or students who are from other countries. They can have a taste of Thanksgiving meal here where they're going to school if they don't have the opportunity to go back home," explained Nathaniel Shearer, Allan Hancock College student.

On Tuesday, the college's CARE program provided students who are single parents with all of the items needed to cook a homemade Thanksgiving meal.