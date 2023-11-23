Watch Now
Hancock College gives students a 'Taste of Home' for Thanksgiving

KSBY
Students enjoyed a "Taste of Home" Thanksgiving meal at Allan Hancock College on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023.
Posted at 5:32 PM, Nov 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-22 20:32:48-05

Allan Hancock College students were able to share in the joy of good company to celebrate the holiday and enjoy a Thanksgiving feast among friends Wednesday afternoon.

Students were invited to the Taste of Home Thanksgiving meal at the Santa Maria campus.

"It is an opportunity for those who are not at home right now or have come from out of state. It's like a lot of our sports or students who are from other countries. They can have a taste of Thanksgiving meal here where they're going to school if they don't have the opportunity to go back home," explained Nathaniel Shearer, Allan Hancock College student.

On Tuesday, the college's CARE program provided students who are single parents with all of the items needed to cook a homemade Thanksgiving meal.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
