Holiday food distribution in Santa Maria provides meals for hundreds of families

The season of giving is in full swing as hundreds of families were gifted free food by the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

The event took place at the Santa Maria Fairpark and this is part of the Foodbank's holiday distribution.

KSBY was at the distribution on Wednesday, where about 800 families were provided with food.

Officials with the Foodbank tell KSBY with kids being out of school, families rely on the foodbank for food.

"We've already seen a drastic increase in the number of families served just due to inflation and some of the pandemic era benefits that were cut earlier this year," said Laurel Alcantar, the Foodbank's associate director of development. "So this is an especially tough time for people in our community, and hit the hardest are working families."

Some of the items available included turkeys, chickens, vegetables and fruit.

According to the Foodbank, during last December's distributions, they served a record number of individuals providing bags of canned and dry goods, produce and poultry to 5,864 individuals.