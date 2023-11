Santa Maria Pediatric Dental Group and Orthodontics will buy back all of your leftover Halloween candy.

From November 1 to November 3, the office will buy back up to five pounds of candy for a dollar a pound.

All of the collected candy will then be sent to troops through Move America Forward.

The office is located at 570 East Betteravia Rd., Suite #C in Santa Maria, and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.