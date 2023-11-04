Ice Skating rink opens in Santa Maria

Ice Fantasy, an ice skating rink in Santa Maria opened on Friday.

The rink is located at the Santa Maria Town Center West.

The ice rink uses synthetic ice instead of the real thing. The owner says this is a cheaper and safer way to manage the ice rink.

The rink's co-owner says the synthetic ice is new, and creates a better experience for beginners.

The ice rink will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekends. Participation for adults costs $16, and ages 3 - 12 are free. There are discounts for military and first responders.