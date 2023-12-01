'Magical holiday experience': Christmas in the Country returns to Santa Maria

The Elk's annual Christmas in the Country is back in Santa Maria.

The event is described as a "magical holiday drive thru experience" with Christmas light displays created by local businesses and community groups.

"In 2020, it was just volunteers and so we had a few Christmas scenes, but since then we have so many businesses, organizations, nonprofits, everybody comes out and builds out their scene," explained Johnna McGuire, Elks Recreation Media Director. "It's just so fun, you know, to be able to still enjoy Christmas lights. Kind of like when we were younger and as children, we used to always enjoy going to see the lights."

Christmas in the Country will be open at the Elks Event Center every Friday and Saturday evening through December. It will also be open on Christmas Eve.

Entry into the event is $55 per vehicle. There is also a VIP Experience for $70 per person. The VIP Experience includes an open-air wagon ride through the display. Click here to purchase tickets.

Children can also drop off their letters to Santa Claus in the special mailbox at the entrance to the drive-through and Santa will respond.

