Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunitySanta Maria

Actions

More funds secured for development of Santa Maria Sports Complex

sm sports complex.jpg
City of Santa Maria
Rendering of the proposed sports park
sm sports complex.jpg
Posted at 5:30 PM, Dec 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-13 20:30:06-05

More funds were provided to the City of Santa Maria to support the development of a new sports complex.

Assemblymember Gregg Hart and Senator Monique Limon secured $1 million for the state's funding for the Santa Maria Sports Complex project.

A check presentation was held on Wednesday at Minami Park. KSBY was there and we spoke to Hart about the positive impact a sports complex could have on the city.

"This is another opportunity playing on a soccer team, being together with teammates, learning about sacrifice and combined efforts is important to the development of all youth," said Hart.

The sports complex will include a scenic walking and jogging trail with exercise stations, a playground, and a vibrant plaza adorned with an art wall.

According to Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino, the city has now secured more than $10 million toward the needed $15.5 million project.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg

More News In Your Community