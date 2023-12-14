More funds secured for development of Santa Maria Sports Complex

More funds were provided to the City of Santa Maria to support the development of a new sports complex.

Assemblymember Gregg Hart and Senator Monique Limon secured $1 million for the state's funding for the Santa Maria Sports Complex project.

A check presentation was held on Wednesday at Minami Park. KSBY was there and we spoke to Hart about the positive impact a sports complex could have on the city.

"This is another opportunity playing on a soccer team, being together with teammates, learning about sacrifice and combined efforts is important to the development of all youth," said Hart.

The sports complex will include a scenic walking and jogging trail with exercise stations, a playground, and a vibrant plaza adorned with an art wall.

According to Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino, the city has now secured more than $10 million toward the needed $15.5 million project.