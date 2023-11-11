New app for EBT cardholders aims to protect against card skimming, fraud

Over the past year, we have heard from several people who had money stolen from their Electronic Benefits accounts after their cards were skimmed at local ATMs.

The newly released ebtEDGE app will provide a layer of protection against fraudulent transactions.

On the app, EBT card holders will be able to view the balance of their benefits, track recent transactions, and freeze and unfreeze their cards.

“Unfortunately, there are thieves who steal benefits from this vulnerable population. Often, theft rings will attach skimmers to point-of-sale devices,” said Kelsey Gerckens-Buttita, Public Information Officer for the County of Santa Barbara.

In October, the Santa Maria Police Department recovered a card skimming device at the Bank of America off Town Center Drive and two suspects were arrested on suspicion of installing it.

Roughly a year earlier, KSBY news reporter Jacob Dizon interviewed Unique Martinez, an EBT card holder and skimming victim, who had more than $1,500 wiped from her account.

“They pulled out the money in three different transactions. I ended up being in debt for a few months because of that. It was horrible,” Martinez recalled.

While she expressed concern about potential privacy issues with the tracking features of the new app, she says she is grateful to see state and local leaders taking steps to protect her benefits.

“It kind of shows that they are trying to do something to improve it, trying to get ahead of it a little bit,” Martinez added.

When using the app, card holders will also be able to block internet transactions as well as ones from out of state.

According to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, about 1% of Electronic Benefit funds are stolen from recipients; and in an effort to bring that figure lower, we received some tips on what you can do to keep your money safe.

“One of the best pieces of advice we can give is to try to change your PIN often,” Gerckens-Buttita explained. “One of the best times to change your PIN would be the day before your benefits become available.”

Martinez says since having her card skimmed, she is taking extra precautions as well.

“The day my card is loaded, at 6 o’clock in the morning, I am at the bank, ready to pull out all my funds. I will keep maybe $2 on there, but everything else comes out,” Martinez said. “That is how I have been making sure everything is okay.”

Following its Friday release, you can now find the free ebtEDGE app on the Apple and Google Play Stores.

State officials say next April, they will begin rolling out CHIP or “tap” equipped EBT cards, which they add will help prevent skimmers from tracing card information.