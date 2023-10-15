New lighting will extend soccer play in Santa Maria

Soccer lovers in Santa Maria will soon be able to play late into the evenings.

Lighting is being installed at the Adam Basin and the Crossroads Basin.

By January, the city expects to have six lighted soccer fields throughout the city.

The $3.9 million project is fully funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.

"It's long been known in Santa Maria that we've wanted lit sports fields, and so having this opportunity to do this is years of years of work and design that have gone into this come true," said Brett Fulgoni, City of Santa Maria Public Works Director. "These fields were designed to have these sports field lighting a long, long time ago. We were just waiting on funding. Once the funding came through... everything was already done and ready in order for them to go in."

City officials say that as long as the basins do not flood during winter rain storms, the fields will be open for soccer.

