Ready for takeoff: Central Coast AirFest begins Saturday

Vintage planes and fighter jets will be taking off from the Santa Maria Airport for air shows on Saturday and Sunday.

It's all part of the Central Coast AirFest.

Pilots will show off their planes and perform stunts in the shows.

Even though the festival officially kicks off on Saturday, locals may have heard and saw planes on Friday.

That's because the AirFest had demonstrations from the U.S. Navy F-18 demonstration team and the U.S. Air Force F-16 demonstration team.

"There's going to be 40 vintage aircraft flying and multiple aircraft here are the only ones in the world that are flying. So it'll be a great experience for them," Steve Hinton, a WWII Warbird pilot, said.

Jim Bray, who is the event's sponsorship coordinator, explained why the event is so special.

"I think it's incredible that a small town like Santa maria can put on a world class air show like this. And it's not just me saying this for two years in a row. Santa maria Airport won the International Council of Air Show's Platinum Award for the best small civilian air show. So that's a large organization recognizing how very special this event is," Bray said.

Meanwhile, the Plane of Fame Air Museum is developing a new museum campus at the Santa Maria Airport, which will feature exhibits, educational programs, flight demonstrations and more.

