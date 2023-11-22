Rescue Mission holds ribbon cutting for a new recovery program for women

Rescue Mission Alliance Central Coast held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday for a new long-term recovery program for women in Santa Maria.

Rescue Mission Alliance Central Coast was formerly known as the Central Coast Rescue Mission. In 2002, the organization opened a residential drug and alcohol recovery program for men.

The new Women’s Life Recovery Program is ten months long and is aimed at women who are struggling with addiction or homelessness.

The ceremony was held in partnership the the South County Chamber of Commerce.

"We're excited because just like us, they are cheerleaders for women in the community who are struggling, who are experiencing homelessness and addiction, and they're taking a stand just like us, saying we care about these ladies and we want to help them escape homelessness, addiction, domestic violence," said Chris Rutledge, Rescue Mission Alliance Central Coast Director.

Rutledge adds that over the past eight years, the organization has been receiving about 25 calls a month from women seeking help.

The new facility is expected to officially open in the next two weeks.

Women interested in joining the program can call (805) 614-0220 to set up an interview or visit the Rescue Mission Alliance Central Coast’s website for more information.